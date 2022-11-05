Products
Home
Product
Cookie
#19 for today
Cookie
Track your income and expenses
Free
The new Cookie App is designed with Material Design 3, which is simple and easy to use, and has a powerful trend analysis function to help you better record your expenses and income.
Launched in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
Cookie
Emma
About this launch
Cookie by
Cookie
was hunted by
wanbo
in
. Made by
wanbo
. Featured on November 5th, 2022.
Cookie
is not rated yet. This is Cookie's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#227
