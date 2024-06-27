Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Cooked.wiki
Cooked.wiki
Create a beautiful recipe from any web page
Visit
Upvote 8
50% Off Forever
•
Free
A universal "cook mode" for the web. Transform any cluttered recipe or videos into an interactive UI that you can use while cooking. Join the platform and see what your friends are cooking.
Launched in
Cooking
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Cooked.wiki
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Free ATS by Dover
Ad
The best all-in-one ATS for startups. Simply recruiting now.
About this launch
Cooked.wiki
Create a beautiful recipe from any web page
0
reviews
Follow
Cooked.wiki by
Cooked.wiki
was hunted by
Eduardo Gonçalves
in
Cooking
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Eduardo Gonçalves
. Featured on July 1st, 2024.
Cooked.wiki
is not rated yet. This is Cooked.wiki's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report