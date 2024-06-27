Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Cooked.wiki
Cooked.wiki

Cooked.wiki

Create a beautiful recipe from any web page

Free
A universal "cook mode" for the web. Transform any cluttered recipe or videos into an interactive UI that you can use while cooking. Join the platform and see what your friends are cooking.
Launched in
Cooking
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
 by
Cooked.wiki
Free ATS by Dover
Free ATS by Dover
Ad
The best all-in-one ATS for startups. Simply recruiting now.
About this launch
Cooked.wiki
Cooked.wikiCreate a beautiful recipe from any web page
0
reviews
Cooked.wiki by
Cooked.wiki
was hunted by
Eduardo Gonçalves
in Cooking, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Eduardo Gonçalves
. Featured on July 1st, 2024.
Cooked.wiki
is not rated yet. This is Cooked.wiki's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-