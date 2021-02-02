discussion
Lukas Demeyere
MakerWeb Developer from Gullegem - Belgium
My brother left the house some time ago. He was only a few weeks gone and asked for the recipe of his favorite dish. A few weeks later he called again for another recipe. So I thought a cookbook to share with your family and friends would be an awesome idea. Now we're two months later and Cookbooky has just launched!
Smart, simple and easy to use. Exactly what any app should be.
