Cookbooky

Your own cookbook to share with family and friends

Productivity
User Experience
Share your recipes with your friends and family! Are you not the best chef yourself? Become a top chef by using the recipes of them.
Lukas Demeyere
My brother left the house some time ago. He was only a few weeks gone and asked for the recipe of his favorite dish. A few weeks later he called again for another recipe. So I thought a cookbook to share with your family and friends would be an awesome idea. Now we're two months later and Cookbooky has just launched!
Alexander Deprez
.NET developer / Flutter developer
Smart, simple and easy to use. Exactly what any app should be.
Lukas Demeyere
@alexander_deprez Appreciate it!
