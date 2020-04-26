Discussion
Ahmed Hesham
I came up with the idea while cooking some churros and having to hassle between instructions, ingredients, and timer app. So I just made an app that made everything simpler and more convenient.
Nice app. Really
I think this is really cool. There are many cooking apps out there. The issue is many try to keep you within the app and make it hard to "import" recipes you find online. It would be interesting to have that import function that also allows embedded videos, as you know even on Intsagram there are mini-videos with instructions below it - and having some way to import them would be great.
I'd love to see this on iphone. I'm cooking more recently and would love a place to have all my recipes in one space.