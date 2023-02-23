Products
Home
→
Product
→
cookAIfood
Ranked #4 for today
cookAIfood
Discover & create amazing AI-generated recipes with photos
Visit
Upvote 19
+ EXTRA CREDITS
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Experience the most revolutionary cooking experience with cookAIfood. Let your culinary creativity soar, discover the amazing recipes AI can generate and share them with your friends and family.
Launched in
Cookbooks
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Food & Drink
by
cookAIfood
About this launch
cookAIfood
Discover and create amazing AI-generated recipes with photos
0
reviews
41
followers
Follow for updates
cookAIfood by
cookAIfood
was hunted by
Albert Simon
in
Cookbooks
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Food & Drink
. Made by
Albert Simon
. Featured on February 26th, 2023.
cookAIfood
is not rated yet. This is cookAIfood's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
7
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#242
Report