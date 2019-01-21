Coohom for iPad is a cloud-based interior design platform that lets you create high quality
3D floor plans, create 4K renders, or step into designs with AR and VR.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Derek ShanahanHunterPro@dshan · Three Hex, Cloud Unicorn
Home design and decorating is one of the use cases for which AR makes a ton of sense to me, and it's one of very few I've had 'normals' tell me they've used. Been playing around with this (just bought a house so perfect timing) and it's pretty slick.
Upvote (2)Share·
Kareem AzeesMaker@kareemazees · Marketing & Product Growth
Hey PH 👋 , Kareem from the Coohom team here. Coohom for iPad is our high-speed and easy-to-use interior design application brought to the power of the iPad. We build Coohom for the homeowners 🏠 and interior designers 🎨 who are frustrated at not being able to realistically visualize their space. With Coohom for iPad, we allow this experience on-the-go. Fortunately, for our PH folks, if you put your account down on this list here (https://goo.gl/forms/ML3OQhFKBZe...) we’ll be sure to give you one month to our pro subscription for free ($30 value) 🤩. This means you can render in 4K, our highest quality. If you have any feedback, please share, our team would love to hear it!
Upvote (1)Share·