This is the latest launch from Convox
See Convox’s previous launch →
Convox
We handle DevOps so you can focus on what matters most.
Convox is a powerful Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that gives development teams control and peace of mind, allowing them to deploy and scale applications with ease.
Launched in
SaaS
Developer Tools
Development
by
Convox
About this launch
Convox
Convox is a self-hosted multi-cloud DevOps automation platform that your teams can use to deploy cloud-based applications cost-efficiently.
Convox by
Convox
was hunted by
Andrew Dumont
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Development
. Made by
Nicholas Thoni
and
Md Nure Alam Nahid
. Featured on May 1st, 2024.
Convox
is not rated yet. It first launched on August 7th, 2015.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
