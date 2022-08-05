Sign in
Product
Convo Cash
Convo Cash
Conversational commerce for mobile developers
Easily accept payments from users over messaging platforms like SMS and keep more of your revenue.
Design SMS conversations, automatically generate mobile payment interfaces, and start accepting cash from your users. Just 5% per transaction.
Launched in
iOS
,
Marketing
,
Tech
by
Convo Cash
About this launch
Convo Cash
Conversational commerce for mobile developers
0
reviews
Convo Cash by
Convo Cash
was hunted by
Sean Acres
in
iOS
,
Marketing
,
Tech
. Made by
Sean Acres
,
Sriharsha Reddy Devaram
,
Patel Jigar Narendra
,
Kunal Kishore
,
Chetan Kumar
,
Ishan Patil
and
Eshwar Chandra
. Featured on August 11th, 2022.
Convo Cash
is not rated yet. This is Convo Cash's first launch.
