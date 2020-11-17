Convertify for Figma

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Adam Brock
Maker
Founder at Figmatic
Hi everyone! I'm Adam from Figmatic 👋 Convertify was built to help designers who are using Figma full-time, but still need to provide their design source files for others to use in Sketch or Adobe XD. While working in digital agencies for years, I ran into the awkward problem of designing sites and apps with one design tool, then being required to supply the "source files" for another agency, team or stakeholders who are using a totally different design tool internally on their side. This often leads to manually re-creating the designs, layer-by-layer, in a different design tool to solve the problem and avoid any software conflicts. Using the Convertify Figma plugin, you can automate this painful process by exporting .sketch and .xd files directly from Figma, layer-by-layer, with one click. Thanks for checking it out! 😊
Share