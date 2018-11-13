Convertify helps businesses create quick native apps using just a website URL. If you already have a responsive website, we wrap it and deliver your app in less than 24hrs so you can submit it to the Play Store and App Store.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Lucas MaldonadoMaker@lucasmaldonado · Founder at PopMyAds
Hey there Product Hunt, Thanks @benln for the hunt Convertify is a tool to convert any website into a native app using just an url. 📘 The pitch As web developers, we always thought it was impossible to create a native Android or iOS app. Mobile development is so much different than web development. We realized that using the last web technologies (Angular, React, Vue) you can create a responsive web app that looks and functions just as a native app. That is why we created Convertify, to take advantage of web development and easily launch a native app. With just $15 you can transform your responsive website into a mobile app. 🇦🇷 Maker Bio My name is Lucas, I am an entrepreneur and developer from Argentina. My brother @francomaldonado and I developed Convertify. Looking forward to hear your thoughts and feedback about our new project and hope we can convert many of your projects.
Upvote (3)Share·
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Do you think PWAs are overtaking the need for standalone apps?
Upvote Share·
Lucas MaldonadoMaker@lucasmaldonado · Founder at PopMyAds
@aaronoleary I don't think we are there quite yet, or if we ever will, because Apple and Google have huge interests to keep the app stores, that is where their revenues are. If you look, Apple really made only minor implementations of PWAs on iOS. However, PWAs is why we created Convertify. If you already have a strong PWA, it is a great candidate to convert it to a native app using Convertify. Your responsive website will look and work just like a native app.
Upvote (2)Share·