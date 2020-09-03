Conversion Crimes
Yo Product Hunt! 👊🏻 Conversion Crimes has arrived and we’re on a mission to save the world from bad user experiences. My name is Quinn Zeda and for the last 7 years I’ve been running my CRO agency Zeda Labs. 💣 Our secret weapon at the agency was usability testing - real people recording their screens and thinking out loud while using your site or app to give you feedback. We started building Conversion Crimes on the side because the current usability testing platforms didn’t fit our needs. Usability testing is low effort, affordable, and has a very high ROI. 💪🏻 We saw huge value in usability testing vs other tools: - You don’t need traffic, you can even test prototypes - Set up is minutes unlike a/b testing - Easy to learn the ropes even for website or app owners - Cheaper than hiring an agency or consultant - Get actionable insights in hours instead of months. 🤑 The benefits are huge for businesses too: - Increase conversions & revenue - Improve happiness metrics - Reduce churn - Reduce support tickets - Reduce development costs/time - And more!!! 🤔 How are we different? Most usability testing solutions are made with UX pros in mind and require a long learning curve to get results. Conversion Crimes makes usability testing accessible for anyone. 👊🏻 As you watch the recordings, you take notes and the data is then correlated with the inputs from our testers. We automatically generate a report that makes finding discrepancies, KPIs, and insights painless. With our subscription you spend an hour per month watching the videos and then make tweaks with what you learn. Month over month you’ll see your results compound. Make your CRO a part of your workflow instead of just a one-time project. We hope you enjoy Conversion Crimes (at a special hunter discount!) and I’d love to know what you think or answer any questions you have! Today is literally our birthday, v1.0. If you have any issues, we are standing by to help. Feel free to reach out via Twitter, email, or leave a comment below. 👇🏻 Rock On, Quinn
Congrats to launching @quinnzeda !
@quinnzeda Congrats on launching, you lovely folks! ❤️
@spekulatius1984 Amazing! thank you
@babastraja thanks! fancy seeing you here ☺️
Congrats on launching, Quinn! This looks great - I love how easy this subscription makes it to check how new (and old!) features are being experienced by users.
@leanne_beesley thanks Leanne! Yeah we wanted to make it super easy for people to improve user experience! Glad you like it!
Oooh bookmarking this one - what's the difference between you and User Testing?
@lkr Hi Laura, The core product is the same as User Testing as it’s videos of people using your website. User Testing is more for enterprise customers and thus their features are more geared towards people who do UX research daily and know where and what to look at. Their system works where you enter in a lot of information into one giant text box, tag timecodes, then export to excel to organize the data to make insights. They have features like making highlight videos which are more geared towards teams that need to share and discuss. SME’s don’t need all that! Often, they have just one person doing the work, rather than a dedicated analyst. We cut out all the crap and focused on the features that make your work flow fast and painless. You watch the videos, make some notes, and tick some boxes and a report is generated which makes finding insights easy. User Testing is also really expensive. $24k/year. They have their on-demand option that costs $500 (x5 testers) last time I checked for a typical test, where on our system the same test will cost $150.
I'm still blown away by the results I got from using Conversion Crimes. The whole process of finding out how to improve my conversion rate was seamless! Congrats on the official launch!
Great work Quinn! This is an awesome idea.
@john_bardos Thanks John!!!