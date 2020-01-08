Conversion Checklist

Discussion
Gene
Maker
Hey all! I've been doing conversion audits for companies large and small for a while. One of the things that has really helped me is a checklist that I go through item by item to make sure I didn't miss anything. While it is not original nor definitive by any measure, it does provide a good foundation to create your next website, landing page or sales page. I decided to create a Chrome extension (thanks to a very kind developer who helped me make it) mostly so I could pull up the checklist on the page itself and check off each item or leave it if it needed more work. Now it's free for everyone! I hope you find value in this as much as I do with every audit.
