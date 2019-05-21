Conversific eCommerce Analytics

Conversific is a new kind of analytics tool for Shopify & WooCommerce that help you optimize your traffic and conversion, gather better data and grow online sales 📈
Istvan KovacsMakerPro@sztyui · co-founder @Conversific
👋 Hello Product Hunters, Istvan from the Conversific team here. We’re absolutely thrilled to be on PH :) Conversific is a new kind of analytics tool for Shopify & WooCommerce that help you optimize your traffic and conversion, gather better data and grow online sales. When you own an e-commerce store, there are tons of data you should be using to grow your business. So you're forced to either pay someone to analyze it or, worse, spend hours trying to understand it yourself. (Sometimes I feel there's a direct correlation between trying to understand data 🤨 and being sad 😞) ✨ Whether you’re a global brand or just started up your e-commerce business, with Conversific you can easily understand your data in valuable context. The 4 pillars of Conversific 📌Reports - see all your important store metrics in one place; 📌Benchmarks - compare your store's performance against peers in your industry; 📌Insights - tailored recommendations based on your data; 📌Analytics - dig into product & customer insights that drive revenue growth; and much more, all while enriching user profiles. 💁 🎁 No more GoT... But the show must go on. We’d like to offer you FREE 2 months on any subscription plan. Use this coupon code: "2MGIFT" 🙏 Would love your feedback, especially the constructive kind - that's how we learn! 😊 made with ❤️ from Hungary P.S: We are Staff picked on the Shopify Appstore. Check it at the right corner. 😉 P.S2: You can find a more detailed video from Justin Cener about Conversific here.
