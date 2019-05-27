Conversational Ads by Octane AI
Two-way ads that drive sales and build Messenger subscribers
Conversational Ads by Octane AI allows brands to deploy Facebook Messenger ads that open two-way conversations with customers, personalize product recommendations, segment customers based on their conversations, and build up Facebook Messenger subscribers.
Ben ParrMakerHiring@benparr · Co-founder and CMO, Octane AI
Hey all! Really thrilled to show off Conversational Ads -- an ad product that turns traditional ads into two-way communication channels. Traditionally, ads worked like this: - Target an audience - Write some copy - Hope they click - Hope they convert The problem is that these ads can't follow-up with customers or personalize based on what the user tells them. Conversational Ads by Octane AI is an ad that can have a two-way conversation and can follow-up after the conversation. Instead of dropping onto a site, clicking a Conversational Ad starts a Messenger conversation, where you (the brand) can ask key questions before driving people to a product page, a special offer, or simply collect another piece of contact info (email or phone number). The cool part: when customers drop off during their customer journey, the Conversational Ad can message them. E.g. if they reach the product page and don't add something to a cart, the Conversational Ad can send them a browse abandonment or cart abandonment message. The result, from the case studies we've run, is up to 2x better performance than traditional ads. We're still in the early days, but we'd love to have you try it out! Just install the app if you have a Shopify store or request a demo (https://join.octaneai.com/reques...) if you don't. Let us know what you think! We also have a Facebook Group where you can talk about these ads and get feedback: https://www.facebook.com/groups/... 🙏 ~ Ben
