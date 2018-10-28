Log InSign up
Conversation.one

Develop conversational apps in a single process

Create Alexa Skills, Google Home Actions, Facebook Messenger Bots

& Chatbots without Coding.

Around the web
Conversation.one Among U.S. Fintechs to Join Finastra's FusionFabric.cloud Platform - FinovateFinovateSpring Best of Show winner Conversation.one is among four U.S.-based fintechs that are joining Finastra's FusionFabric.cloud open platform. Conversation.one, which offers a voice banking and chatbot building solution for banks and credit unions, will leverage FusionFabric.cloud's developer environment to boost its technology's deep learning capabilities.
Conversation.one Named 'Cool Vendor' for 2018 by GartnerSUNNYVALE, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversation.one has been included in Gartner's 2018 "Cool Vendors," listing in Conversational Application Design and Development, composed by Adrian Leow, Rob Dunie, Jason Wong and Marty Resnick ( https://www.gartner.com/doc/3873983).
Conversation.one Wins Finovate 2018 'Best of Show' for its Conversational Application Development PlatformSUNNYVALE, Calif., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversation.one grabbed the 'Best of Show' award at the FinovateSpring 2018 event in Silicon Valley. Its...
