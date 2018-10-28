Create Alexa Skills, Google Home Actions, Facebook Messenger Bots
& Chatbots without Coding.
Conversation.one Among U.S. Fintechs to Join Finastra's FusionFabric.cloud Platform - FinovateFinovateSpring Best of Show winner Conversation.one is among four U.S.-based fintechs that are joining Finastra's FusionFabric.cloud open platform. Conversation.one, which offers a voice banking and chatbot building solution for banks and credit unions, will leverage FusionFabric.cloud's developer environment to boost its technology's deep learning capabilities.
Conversation.one Named 'Cool Vendor' for 2018 by GartnerSUNNYVALE, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversation.one has been included in Gartner's 2018 "Cool Vendors," listing in Conversational Application Design and Development, composed by Adrian Leow, Rob Dunie, Jason Wong and Marty Resnick ( https://www.gartner.com/doc/3873983).
