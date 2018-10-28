Conversation.one Among U.S. Fintechs to Join Finastra's FusionFabric.cloud Platform - Finovate

FinovateSpring Best of Show winner Conversation.one is among four U.S.-based fintechs that are joining Finastra's FusionFabric.cloud open platform. Conversation.one, which offers a voice banking and chatbot building solution for banks and credit unions, will leverage FusionFabric.cloud's developer environment to boost its technology's deep learning capabilities.