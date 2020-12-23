discussion
Andrey Andronov
Maker
Contterio is a service where you can create unique cool designs for your content with the help of smart algorithms. And you can get all this in less than a couple of seconds. The number of templates for your content is unlimited because it is created instantly. Due to this app, you can create both animated and static content, select any sizes for any device, edit the text, and upload your own images for the background. The finished result can be downloaded in PNG, GIF, MP4 formats and saved as your favorites for future use. You will be able to focus on the principal thing – the creation of content itself, and we will take its packaging upon ourselves. Be one of the first to try the app and contribute to changing future content as this is just a beta version and we have just started our development. We will be glad to accept your incisive comments and suggestions and answer all your questions.😉
