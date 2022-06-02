Products
Home
Product
Contter Beta v0.3
Ranked #12 for today
Contter Beta v0.3
Web3 design platform and NFT marketplace on Tezos blockchain
Free
Stats
The platform where anyone can create, sell and buy NFT tokens. Every NFT Token created with our platform is unique. Users can create tokens even without possessing any designing and programming.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Web3
,
NFT
by
About this launch
was hunted by
Andrew
in
Design Tools
,
Web3
,
NFT
. Made by
Andrew
and
alex
. Featured on June 2nd, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Contter Beta v0.3's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#40
