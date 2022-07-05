Products
Home
→
Product
→
ControlHippo
Ranked #20 for today
ControlHippo
Save 20% On Your SaaS spending
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
ControlHippo is a SaaS management software tool for businesses of all sizes. Simple and easy to execute, the SaaS solution offers a personalized interface to meet the operational maintenance requirements of a user.
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Tech
by
ControlHippo
About this launch
ControlHippo
Save 20% On Your SaaS Spending
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
ControlHippo by
ControlHippo
was hunted by
Diwakar
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Diwakar
. Featured on July 5th, 2022.
ControlHippo
is not rated yet. This is ControlHippo's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#20
Weekly rank
#37
Report