Aminadav Glickshtein
Maker
Early-Birds, what do you think about Control V? I will appreciate your honest feedback. Control V is the most fastest 🏃🏼♀️ solution to create a URL of images in your clipboard for sharing easily. I have been working on this tool for several months. It's not yet 100% baked, but I was rush to release it today in honor of Larry Tesler, who invented the copy & paste. He just passed away this week. Maybe we can declare this day as the International Clipboard day. So what are the features? ✅Paste from clipboard. ✅Take a desktop screenshot. ✅Free Sketch. ✅Capture your webcam. ✅See a gallery of your images. ✅💰💰💰 It's free. Webcam Capture: Did you taste the Control V Ice-cream? Desktop Capture:
