Control - For Orienteers

Interview with the creator of Control app, Petri Tilli. iOS & Apple Watch app for tracking and analyzing your orienteering runs on the go. I am Petri Tilli, aged 42 from Helsinki, Finland. I do software development, been doing that almost 20 years now. Been orienteering roughly since 1998 when my hometown club Ylämaan Pyrkijät asked me to participate in Jukola relay in Siuntio in their 2nd team.