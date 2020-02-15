Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Control - For Orienteers
Control - For Orienteers
Shows your route on orienteering map
iPhone
iPad
+ 3
Control is an iPhone/iPad app for displaying your orienteering course on an orienteering map. You can record a route with Apple Watch, add it from a GPX file or import it from Garmin Connect. Add an image of a map, calibrate and start analysis!
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Interview with the creator of Control app, Petri Tilli.
iOS & Apple Watch app for tracking and analyzing your orienteering runs on the go. I am Petri Tilli, aged 42 from Helsinki, Finland. I do software development, been doing that almost 20 years now. Been orienteering roughly since 1998 when my hometown club Ylämaan Pyrkijät asked me to participate in Jukola relay in Siuntio in their 2nd team.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send