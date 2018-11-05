Contraverse is cinematic virtual reality streaming platform that makes it extremely easy to watch narrative VR and experience what it would be like to be inside a movie.
With a growing content library, Contraverse is making immersive VR movies accessible to everyone by offering premium VR content across every VR headset and mobile phone.
Josh GonsalvesMaker@joshgonsalves · Founder @ Contraverse VR
👋 Hey Hunters! I’m the founder of Contraverse and the director / producer of the 360-degree launch titles (Broken Mirror, Pawn and Contravision). ☝️This is my FIRST product launch EVER and I’m super excited to share this with you! ✌️🎉 📖 Story Contraverse came out of a childhood dream of mine. Imagine instead of just watching a movie on a screen, you could become part of it and experience what it’s like to be the character in the movie? Two years ago I embarked on this thesis and directed / produced THREE original virtual reality movies that put you in the perspective of the character in the movie. We have screened these movies in several international film festivals over the past year and we decided (as a company) that we want to find the best way to distribute this content globally. 🚀 Now We decided that we wanted to make distributing, discovering and (most importantly) WATCHING quality narrative VR movies extremely easy and accessible to everyone who owns a VR headset or mobile device. Initially, we are launching this platform with just our own 3 original movies, but we will soon be opening up the platform to make it easy for VR filmmakers from all over the world to distribute their content to a global audience. That’s why we made this app is available not just on every major VR headset but also on mobile devices (iOS and Android). This first version is extremely simple. You can: - Stream 360 videos or download them for offline viewing across all VR headsets and mobile devices. - Watch in VR mode (Google Cardboard) or full screen 360-degrees (if you don’t have a VR viewer) on your iPhone or Android phone. This is just the FIRST ITERATION of what will likely be a LONG journey towards a platform for a growing VR audience to watch amazing immersive narrative content from VR creators all around the world. We think that something like this is absolutely crucial for VR adoption to grow to a mainstream audience. ✍️ FEEDBACK: Take a look and let me know what you think! Since this is very simple, there are so many possibilities for new feature, ideas and improvements. If you have ideas or feedback, please add your ideas / improvements to our roadmap here: http://bit.ly/contraverse-roadmap Have fun in VR 😎
