Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Contrast Safe

Contrast Safe

Small macOS menu bar app to check your colors against WCAG

A simple macOS menu bar app, that allows you to check the contrast ratio between 2 colors and validate it against the WCAG standard.
Reviews
Tatiana Chiviriga
Spider Hunter
Wassim Dardari
 
View all 2 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Wassim Dardari
    Wassim DardariI am a Digital Product Designer
    Pros: 

    Simple, highly Effective and doesn't break your bank account.

    Cons: 

    Some room for improvement on feature offerings

    I love how handy this app is, - It is like a toolkit available for you no matter what app you are using when desiging - and the fact that it is simply designed for a sole purpose, makes it a great companion for a digital designer

    Wassim Dardari has used this product for one week.
    Comments (0)
  • Tatiana Chiviriga
    Tatiana Chiviriga
    Pros: 

    I love the minimal look and the fact that it features a text preview section

    Cons: 

    Some features that would allow previewing how people with viewing disabilities would see the text

    I am using it daily when I create images with text a on them

    Tatiana Chiviriga has used this product for one week.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Hunter
Razvan Aurariu
Razvan Aurariu
Makers
Razvan Aurariu
Razvan Aurariu
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Razvan Aurariu
Razvan AurariuMaker@rzvme
I have been looking for a tool to help me check the contrast ratio of the colors I use, against the WCAG standard, but none of the available ones satisfied my needs, so I created my one. This is my first macOS App. I made sure to keep the size small, so it takes only ~4mb. I am planning to add more features, so let me know if you have any ideas. The app is 60% off until 8th of May, but if anyone is interested I have 10 promotional codes to give to Product Hunt users, so please leave a comment if you want one.
Upvote (3)·
Sunny
Sunny@sunnyheart
@rzvme Hi, Thank you for this app! Could I have one? Many thanks.
Upvote (1)·
Razvan Aurariu
Razvan AurariuMaker@rzvme
@sunnyheart Hi, sent you the code in a private message. Let me know if you have any feedback :)
Upvote ·
Tatiana Chiviriga
Tatiana Chiviriga@tatiana_chiviriga
Nice app, good work! @rzvme
Upvote (1)·
EC
EC@yhc
Hello, could I take one? Thank you so much.
Upvote (1)·
Razvan Aurariu
Razvan AurariuMaker@rzvme
@yhc Hi, sent you a code in a private message. Let me know if you have any feedback :)
Upvote ·