Contrast Safe

A simple macOS menu bar app, that allows you to check the contrast ratio between 2 colors and validate it against the WCAG standard.
Reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Simple, highly Effective and doesn't break your bank account.
Some room for improvement on feature offerings
I love how handy this app is, - It is like a toolkit available for you no matter what app you are using when desiging - and the fact that it is simply designed for a sole purpose, makes it a great companion for a digital designerWassim Dardari has used this product for one week.
- Pros:Cons:
I love the minimal look and the fact that it features a text preview section
Some features that would allow previewing how people with viewing disabilities would see the text
I am using it daily when I create images with text a on themTatiana Chiviriga has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Razvan AurariuMaker@rzvme
I have been looking for a tool to help me check the contrast ratio of the colors I use, against the WCAG standard, but none of the available ones satisfied my needs, so I created my one. This is my first macOS App. I made sure to keep the size small, so it takes only ~4mb. I am planning to add more features, so let me know if you have any ideas. The app is 60% off until 8th of May, but if anyone is interested I have 10 promotional codes to give to Product Hunt users, so please leave a comment if you want one.
Upvote (3)Share·
Sunny@sunnyheart
@rzvme Hi, Thank you for this app! Could I have one? Many thanks.
Upvote (1)Share·
Razvan AurariuMaker@rzvme
@sunnyheart Hi, sent you the code in a private message. Let me know if you have any feedback :)
Upvote Share·
Tatiana Chiviriga@tatiana_chiviriga
Nice app, good work! @rzvme
Upvote (1)Share·
EC@yhc
Hello, could I take one? Thank you so much.
Upvote (1)Share·
Razvan AurariuMaker@rzvme
@yhc Hi, sent you a code in a private message. Let me know if you have any feedback :)
Upvote Share·