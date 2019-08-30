Discussion
Maker
Markus Mikola
Hi everyone! I’m Markus, CEO of ContractZen. Together with my co-founder Riitta we have faced a lot of challenges during our working life related to the management of the most important documents in organizations. We have witnessed how the popular document and contract management solutions (which we also sold ourselves:) continuously failed to help organizations in managing their critical documents like contracts, meeting minutes, financial documents etc. In essence, the documents that define the value of any organization in due diligence situation. It was obvious that there was no modern solution on the market that would easily and affordably help customers with their troubles. Therefore, we decided to build one – a SaaS solution that would have all the most important features and which would be as easy to use and as affordable as email. What makes ContractZen unique is that we succeeded in incorporating several previously separated solutions into one cloud service which is instantly ready-to-use and does not require expensive implementation or training projects. Hear it from one of our customers: "You won our business by your transparency, all the needed features and an awesome price. Great job! We particularly like the ease of uploading documents and data entry. Also searching is simple and intuitive. Onboarding other users was also very easy. We want to thank you for your excellent support." – Chirag Shukla, CITO, Risk Administration Services. What really makes this worthwhile is customer testimonials like this – learning that you’ve made people’s lives easier with your solution. We are happy to answer any questions! Markus
