Contra Wireframe Kit
Open source wireframe kit for design and prototyping 🚀
vijay verma
Maker
Hello, hunters and makers 👋 ! Today I’m releasing my latest product – Contra Wireframe Kit⚡️. It’s a huge library of 150+ mobile components, that are fully customisable. 😻A wireframe cannot be boring anymore Contra was started just for fun to publish some shot on Dribbble. After designing some screens, I thought why don’t create something that will helps others to create beautiful wireframe easily. So, here it is. 🚀Features: This UI kit took me around 3 weeks of work to build and optimise for all platform. The entire set of components are organised and layers and easily customisable. Also, it contains more than 50+ ready to use screen-based on common patters. ❤️It's Free! The library is under license CC0. This means it's Free for Commercial and Personal Use: no need to credit, license, or anything. 🛠Available in Sketch, Studio, Figma, and XD 🙏🏻Thank you Pablo for openpeeps.com 😀If you have any feedback and request twitter.com/realvjy
Clean UI Kit.. contains everything you need to design an App 🤩
Maker
@kashish_mehta1 Thank you Kashish
This is amazing!
