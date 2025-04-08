Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
ContextGem
ContextGem
Effortless LLM extraction from documents
Visit
Upvote 73
ContextGem is a free, open-source LLM framework that makes it radically easier to extract structured data and insights from documents — with minimal code.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
ContextGem
Effortless LLM extraction from documents
Follow
73
Points
4
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
ContextGem by
ContextGem
was hunted by
Sergii Shcherbak
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sergii Shcherbak
. Featured on April 24th, 2025.
ContextGem
is not rated yet. This is ContextGem's first launch.