Context Switching Calculator

Nick Timms
Maker
Hey everyone, We've been working for a long time on solving the problem of uniting teams and the way that they work, inside Gmail. Today's Product Hunt launch is a light-hearted Context Switch Calculator that tells you how much time you are losing each day, week and year when jumping between different tools (It's called 'Context Switching'). It may sound familiar to have endless tabs such as Gmail, Trello, Salesforce and Zendesk and going back and forth across these tools that simply do not connect to each other - according to Google, this leads to 40% productivity loss. (That’s 2 days every week switching back and forth or 1,000 hours a year switching to Zendesk instead of supporting customers). It's really useful to calculate the impact that context switching is having on your daily life. Please try and if you like, please share with your network. Thanks Nick
