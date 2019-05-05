ContentVoodoo

Instagram-ready images with inspirational quotes.
1. Choose pack size (available packs of 30/90/360 images)
2. Add your branding text and it will appear at the bottom of the images
3. Get unique set of inspirational quotes on beautiful royaly free backgrounds
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
AlexeyMaker@falexet · Software architect, entrepreneur
Hi Community, Alex here! My office job makes me to dig into enterprise projects while I was always interested to work on my own small yet encouraging products. I decided to build a tool for those who grow up their media accounts. The tool will help people to spend less time and get fancy, attractive and worth the money content. So I've started from generation of images for Instagram based on well rated inspirational quotes. Here are the key facts: - The tool generates packs of Instagram-ready (1080x1080px size) pictures - It adds different good looking backgrounds to the images - You can specify a branding text and it will be added to the posts - The content is royalty free and can be used without limitations Yep, I wanted to see how it goes. Since the key functionality is now developed, I plan to release more features: - Ability to use your logo for branding - Twitter/Flickr/custom size images generation - Other quote topics (love, success, history, humour...) - Scheduled images generation (subscription) Your feedback will really help this tool to evolve. Use coupon code PH2019 during the checkout to get 20% discount. Thank you for your time!
Upvote Share·