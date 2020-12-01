ContentPro
ContentPro
Andrew Fraine
MakerProduct and Data at Automata
Hi! 👋 ContentPro is a Chrome Extension that helps content marketers and writers create their best work. The tool analyzes your blog/article as you begin working on it, compares your text to our archive (updated every day) of company blogs, and feeds you similar results that you can use to refine your piece. Writing about e-commerce strategies for the holiday? See what Amazon has recently published on the same topic, reference the parts that are relevant or differentiate your article as you see fit. Whatever the topic, our continuously updated content archive provides related articles that you can use to optimize your own. ContentPro is free to use with a paid version available as well. We look forward to your questions and feedback, and if you’d like to get in touch with us for a larger conversation, shoot us a note in the comments.
Looks like a useful tool for content writing. Can you explain how is it different from using a google search engine. We can always look up to Google for other similar articles for reference.