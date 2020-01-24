  1. Home
Contentful to Figma

Enrich your Figma design with real data from Contentful

#3 Product of the DayToday
This plugin allows you to pull content From your Contentful space and map it to you Figma design. You specify which Content Type you want to visualize in your design and the plugin will fill in your design with real data.
Discussion
Khaled Garbaya
Maker
Hi there, As a developer, I don't get to do design a lot but when I am building something I want to map it to real data. Since I use Contentful a lot for storing my data I thought I'd build a plugin to help me with seeing my design as close to real-world as possible and I think other people can benefit from this. P.S. If you appreciate this plugin, I would be super excited to have you upvote it and share it with your friends.
Darshan Gajara
Whoa, this is so cool. Can't wait to give it a try.
