Contentful to Figma
Enrich your Figma design with real data from Contentful
#3 Product of the DayToday
Khaled Garbaya
Maker
Hi there, As a developer, I don't get to do design a lot but when I am building something I want to map it to real data. Since I use Contentful a lot for storing my data I thought I'd build a plugin to help me with seeing my design as close to real-world as possible and I think other people can benefit from this. P.S. If you appreciate this plugin, I would be super excited to have you upvote it and share it with your friends.
Whoa, this is so cool. Can't wait to give it a try.
