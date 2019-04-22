ContentFly 2.0
ContentFly enables small businesses to outsource the most time-consuming part of content marketing which is finding and vetting freelance writers. For a flat monthly fee of $250, you can order up to 4000 words that will be delivered within 3-5 business days.
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeréHunterPro@nikkielizdemere · B2B SaaS Consultant
ContentFly uses machine learning and smart Uber-like rating system (for both customers and writers) to keep the service affordable for small businesses. It's also attractive to the best freelance writers because it provides them with consistent work without the extra fuss of dealing with the clients 1-on-1.
N T@naeem · Fulltime traveler & product guy.
Hey folks! You guys showed us a lot of love last year when we first launched, so I'm excited to bring ContentFly v2! Few new features... - Ramped up assignment algorithm and nearly 300 active writers - Access to Ribbon (social media scheduling) and Genie (content planning) - Much faster turnaround times (~3 days per article) - Over 3 dozen industry/niches covered, and ability to request any form of copy (sales collateral, ebooks, blog articles, etc.) Very excited to roll it out - check it out!
