Discussion
Viacheslav Starikov
Maker
Hey all, I used to use popular HTML trick of how to make your browser into a simple editor, it's "data:text/html, <html contenteditable>", to edit something or to a make a quick note. But the problem was that after a page refresh, my notes lost. So, I've taken this technology, added saving to browser's localstorage, and after that the https://contenteditable.space was born. It's open sourced https://github.com/starikovs/con... so feel free to fork it on GitHub. This is my first product post on ProductHunt and your feedback is welcome! 😺
