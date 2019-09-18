Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jean-Marie Hoffelinck
Maker
Hi Hunters! I'm Jean-Marie, solo-maker behind ContentCory, a sideproject that kind of got out of hand 😅. Super excited to launch on PH with a new name, a fresh onboarding flow, and some really handy new features. 🤓 Very eager to hear your feedback and answer your questions, so don't hold back! 💡 The idea Coming from a digital marketing background, I noticed that most of my collegues still stick to a calendar or spreadsheet to manage social media content. It dawned on me that for many use cases, you don't need a scheduling tool, you just want to keep a simple overview of your content and play around with it. The idea of a simplified, minimal content calendar was born. 🙏 Not having complex features has one big advantage: the design is not 'cluttered' and we can focus on what's really important. This should give you the focus you need to craft awesome social media content. 🧘 📦 Features ✔️ Beautiful content overview (calendar + list) ✔️ Drag-and-drop posts ✔️ Export to PDF/Excel ✔️ Centralize social media visuals and video’s ✔️ Reminders + weekly content overviews via mail ✔️ Add team members ✔️ Search your posts ✔️ Add tags ✔️ Save your post ideas in an ‘idea box’ ❌No scheduling or publishing: it's purely a planning tool 🤔 When should you use this tool? * You manage your content directly on FB, Twitter etc. and want a nicer way to keep track of your content, but using a scheduler seems overkill. * You already use a scheduling tool but would also like a 'content playground' where you can easily save your post ideas. 💸 Simple Pricing You can create one calendar with one team member for free. 👉 Go premium and get unlimited everything for $50 / year or $7 / month. Save $34 on the yearly plan!
UpvoteShare