Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Tomas Laurinavicius
Maker
Hello hunters! 👋 Finding content writing jobs is hard. 😩 Writers waste precious time and energy on finding their next gig. Companies struggle to find talent that fits their culture and goals. It’s frustrating and time-consuming for both parties. Together with @edgarascom, we’re building Content Writing Jobs. 🎉 We aim to reduce friction between writers and companies seeking for content producers. If you’re a writer (or know someone who is), subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get new writing opportunities to your inbox. 📥 If you're hiring, post a writing job for free. 📝 Upcoming features: - Personalization ✍️ - Advanced filtering system 👓 - Interviews 🎤 - Writers directory 🗂 - Writing tools ✂️ Check out our listings across multiple job categories. 💼
Upvote (2)Share