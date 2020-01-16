  1. Home
Content Strategy Template for 2020

From planning to tracking. A fully editable PPT template

A fully editable Content strategy template that will help you right from planning to tracking your weekly progress towards your goal. The Bonus Content matrix will help you prepare the list of Blog titles for the year! No SignUps. Just Download.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Lakshmanan Raman
Maker
For the new quarter, I wanted to create a solid content strategy that will cover every part of the content creation process. I dug through many online templates, but could not find something which is 'practical' enough to apply for me. With some help, I created or rather stumbled to my own template which covers right from Strategy to tracking team progress. In addition, I have also prepared a content matrix. This matrix will help you to create blog topics and will ensure every topic will appeal to your target segment. (Not sure if this is already in practice) PS - It is in an editable ppt format.
Samarth Bhalla
Great job!
Lakshmanan Raman
Maker
@samarth_bhalla Thank you Samarth. I hope you find it useful. Do let me know how you find the content matrix model was.
Pawan Kumar
Awesome template. Recommend it to all the content marketers. :D
Varun Nair
@prepawan Thank you and i really appreciate that you are recommending it to other content marketers!!! :D
gayathri manoj
Great work. Is definitely useful.
Lakshmanan Raman
Maker
@gayathri_manoj Hey! Glad to hear that.
Soumyadip Banerjee
The template looks quite good. It'll definitely come in handy. Great work!
Lakshmanan Raman
Maker
@soumyadip_banerjee Glad to hear that! Motivates to create more value add in the near future.
