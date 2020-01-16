Content Strategy Template for 2020

Discussion
Lakshmanan Raman
Maker
For the new quarter, I wanted to create a solid content strategy that will cover every part of the content creation process. I dug through many online templates, but could not find something which is 'practical' enough to apply for me. With some help, I created or rather stumbled to my own template which covers right from Strategy to tracking team progress. In addition, I have also prepared a content matrix. This matrix will help you to create blog topics and will ensure every topic will appeal to your target segment. (Not sure if this is already in practice) PS - It is in an editable ppt format.
Great job!
@samarth_bhalla Thank you Samarth. I hope you find it useful. Do let me know how you find the content matrix model was.
Awesome template. Recommend it to all the content marketers. :D
Great work. Is definitely useful.
@gayathri_manoj Hey! Glad to hear that.
The template looks quite good. It'll definitely come in handy. Great work!
@soumyadip_banerjee Glad to hear that! Motivates to create more value add in the near future.