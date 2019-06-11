Log InSign up
Content Marketing: Behind the Scenes

The report that deep-dives in today's content collaboration.

Now more than ever content marketing is looking at an incredible growth in both magnitude and complexity.
This report sheds light on what slows content marketing down, how efficient today’s processes are, and how much is lost due to poorly defined workflows.
Alin B
Vlad Calus
Vlad Shvets
Helpful
  • Nicoleta Copaci
    Nicoleta Copaci
    Pros: 

    - Super useful, both complex and concise. - Especially helpful in understanding the work flow of content marketers and their main issues.

    Cons: 

    None

    As I am relatively new to this field, I especially appreciate that such an in-depth report exists, as it really helps you deal with the issues in your own team.

    Nicoleta Copaci has used this product for one day.
  • Vlad Shvets
    Vlad ShvetsCo-Founder @ Phase.com
    Pros: 

    Really cool report on the behind the scenes of content marketing teams.

    Cons: 

    Wish it had EVEN MORE info! ❤️

    Good job guys!

    Vlad Shvets has used this product for one day.
Miruna Dragomir
Miruna Dragomir
Maker
For the past year, I've worked with so many marketers and have seen so many teams struggling to keep up. In content marketing, technology has brought new possibilities and with it, new demands. Demands for more content. More responsibility, bigger teams, more complex workflows, and higher risks. The way we work together hasn’t caught up with technology and demand. So we partnered up with We Are Social Media to launch the most complex report on the state of content marketing work today. This report truly deep-dives in how content marketing processes look today, where we stand in terms of efficiency, and how prepared we are for the future. Take a look into what we've found and let us know your thoughts!
Alin B
Alin B
If you're in social media or content marketing you have to keep up-to-date. The team at Planable delivers highly valuable content every few months so they're definitely someone to follow!
Miruna Dragomir
Miruna Dragomir
Maker
@sk_dub thank you for the constant support, Alin!
Denis Shershnev
Denis Shershnev
Congrats @dragomirmiruna You've done great work!
Miruna Dragomir
Miruna Dragomir
Maker
@eulerr thank you for the awesome support, Denis!
Vlad Calus
Vlad Calus
Always love seeing awesome stuff!
