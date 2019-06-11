Content Marketing: Behind the Scenes
The report that deep-dives in today's content collaboration.
Reviews
- Super useful, both complex and concise. - Especially helpful in understanding the work flow of content marketers and their main issues.
As I am relatively new to this field, I especially appreciate that such an in-depth report exists, as it really helps you deal with the issues in your own team.Nicoleta Copaci has used this product for one day.
Really cool report on the behind the scenes of content marketing teams.
Wish it had EVEN MORE info! ❤️
Good job guys!Vlad Shvets has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Maker
Miruna Dragomir
For the past year, I've worked with so many marketers and have seen so many teams struggling to keep up. In content marketing, technology has brought new possibilities and with it, new demands. Demands for more content. More responsibility, bigger teams, more complex workflows, and higher risks. The way we work together hasn’t caught up with technology and demand. So we partnered up with We Are Social Media to launch the most complex report on the state of content marketing work today. This report truly deep-dives in how content marketing processes look today, where we stand in terms of efficiency, and how prepared we are for the future. Take a look into what we've found and let us know your thoughts!
@dragomirmiruna cool stuff!
@sebastian_maraloiu thank you!!
If you're in social media or content marketing you have to keep up-to-date. The team at Planable delivers highly valuable content every few months so they're definitely someone to follow!
Congrats @dragomirmiruna You've done great work!
Always love seeing awesome stuff!