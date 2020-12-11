Content Editor 2.0 by Surfer
Lucjan Suski
Hello folks, Lucjan from Surfer here. I'm really excited to share our brand new Content Editor (https://surferseo.com/content-ed...) with you today. If you're an online business and you have ambitious goals for your organic traffic in 2021, Content Editor will maximize your chances for SEO success. 👀 Problem In the last two years, Google has been rewarding relevant, high-quality content more than ever. They've been developing technologies, like Natural Language Processing (NLP) API, to understand the content and its context. That means, ranking for the top spots for your money keywords requires topical coverage and semantically relevant wording. Additionally, we have to dig into search intent and optimal content structure to even start thinking about organic traffic. That's a lot to handle! 🔥 Solution Since every keyword is different, the universal truth about word count or keyword density does not exist. Content Editor analyzes top-ranking pages and generates guidelines for your articles and landing pages based on what's actually working right now. You just type your target keyword (or multiple keywords) plus your location, and Surfer does the calculation for you. You'll access invaluable data like: - Prominent words and phrases to use (including NLP entities from Google API) - Word count, number of paragraphs, images, and headlines - Topics and questions from People Also Ask and top-ranking pages When you start writing, Surfer will also calculate your Content Score (1-100) so you know how good your content really is. Oh, and Content Editor works where you work. You can get your SEO guidelines inside Google Docs and WordPress, or share it with anyone. This is the second release of this tool: we managed to improve the UI and UX and add additional customization options that you won't find in any other tool on the market. We're waiting for your feedback on how we can make it even better! Thanks so much for reading this and... Let's talk! PS. You can test Surfer's Content Editor during a 7-day trial for $1. You'll get full access to this and every other feature we have in our toolset.
@lucjan_suski Love the multi-analysis, marking terms as headings, Content Score, and the whole, beautiful customization panel. So proud to be a part of this team!
@lucjan_suski Big Surfer fan & daily user! ✌️ Keep up the good work. 😊
Hi! Wow - this looks reallllyyy good. Is it available only in English or you plan to add new languages? Well done!
@ariel_wywykoski Hey! Thanks :D It works in any language, with support for Google Docs and WordPress!
I’m coming at this from a content writer’s point of view - but working with Surfer’s Content Editor is a dream. Remember when you had a document, keyword spreadsheet and competitors pages open - and you were just taking a best guess at ideal word count, heading structure, and keyword density? Did you just LOVE marking keywords off on a spreadsheet?! No?! Well good news. The Content Editor is here to make life 1000x easier. This is literally one page that provides everything you need in a very easy to use interface. Not writing yourself? Struggling to put together decent briefs for your outsourced writers? Content Editor takes care of that too - set up the editor and your writer can do that work. This has revolutionised the way I work with SEO teams.
For the moment - the best tool for work with content (if you want matter in Google)!
It's an mazing SEO tool. Great for planning and writing content as well.