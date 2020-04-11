Discussion
Hi Product Hunt!✋ I'm happy to finally launch my little side project! In short Content Diggers is content todo app, where you can share movies/books/games lists with friends, see what you're currently consuming and quickly select content from your lists. The backstory: Firstly me and friends shared some movies recommendations over different chats, it was a complete mess. Then it evolved in google sheets, we filled it with content, it was more or less structured, but nobody was using it 🤷♂️. After then we've created a Telegram channel where posted suggestions with tags, but it was hard to search and use as well. At the same time, I've had issues with selecting content from my "to watch" lists - I'm looking at it and just can't choose anything "the description is boring", "why I even added this to the list", "I don't like the cover". So I've been wasting up to two hours to choose a movie... I've ended up creating a script which was randomly selecting content from my lists. And I was satisfied every time I forced myself to watch a random selection because I've added a movie to the list for some reason. So I've built Content Diggers primarily based on these problems of mine. Welcome aboard if these problems are familiar to you or you just like managing stuff in your life! There are some premade content lists for you based on Reddit's top books/movies lists. Questions, feedback, and ideas are highly appreciated! PS: I have plenty of ideas for features and integrations with third-party services, but right now just validating if there are people interested in this app or it's just me. Right now it available only as a desktop website.
