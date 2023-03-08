Products
Home
→
Product
→
Content Cruiser
Content Cruiser
Free all-in-one Notion template for content marketers
Meet Content Cruiser, the easiest way to manage your content ops from Notion! This free template features AI prompts, a content calendar, blog post templates & more!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Notion
by
Content Cruiser
About this launch
Content Cruiser
Navigate the vast seas of content creation with ease.
Content Cruiser by
Content Cruiser
was hunted by
Matthew Busel
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Notion
. Made by
Matthew Busel
and
Vinze Janxent Virgines
. Featured on April 2nd, 2023.
Content Cruiser
is not rated yet. This is Content Cruiser's first launch.
