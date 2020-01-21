Containers Web Wireframe Kit
High-quality wireframe kit for design and prototyping.
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Denis Abdullin
Maker
Hi, Product Hunters! ✌️ Meet Containers Web Wireframe Kit, it’s a huge collection of 250+ blocks, 15 categories and 2000+ combinations. I made this tool to speed up the work of designers, including for myself. The plans are to add more blocks and a mobile version. Start saving your time. You do the same thing in every project, in every design. This is a real way to reduce your distance. Maybe even launch products faster. Save your time and energy for imagination. It's available on Sketch, Figma and Adobe XD. 💁♂️ Speed up your workflow now: https://containerskit.com/ 🎉 Get 30% discount - use promo code PH2020 or use the link: https://gum.co/containers/ph2020 Thank you to everyone in the community. I can't wait to see all the crazy stuff you create with it. I want to take into account your feedback and wishes in the next update. Let me know what questions you have!
UpvoteShare
Hunter
Hey, @denis_abdullin ! Congrats with the launch and thanks for discount! 🤝.
UpvoteShare