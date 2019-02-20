Construct Arcade is a VR browser games portal. As with HTML5 and Flash based browser games portals, this is the place to find free WebVR/WebXR games to play directly in the browser. No download or installation necessary.
Jonathan Hale
Since it's launch last October, Construct Arcade has been gradually adding to its list of games. While there are quite a few WebVR content collections out there, none of them focus on games. Additionally, a website like this lowers friction to try out games, giving small projects an audience and viability. I would love to hear your thoughts!
