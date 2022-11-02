Products
Constellation
Constellation
The first always-encrypted Kubernetes
Constellation is the first always-encrypted Kubernetes. Constellation shields entire Kubernetes clusters from the (cloud) infrastructure using confidential computing.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
+1 by
Constellation
About this launch
Constellation
The first always-encrypted Kubernetes
0
reviews
11
followers
Constellation by
Constellation
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Moritz Eckert
,
Felix Schuster
,
Thomas Tendyck
,
Thomas Strottner
,
Fabian Kammel
,
Lara Montoya
,
Leonard Cohnen
,
Paul Meyer
,
Malte Poll
,
Daniel Weiße
and
Otto Bittner
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
Constellation
is not rated yet. This is Constellation's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
5
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#131
