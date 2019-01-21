console.chat
A chat room inside your browser's console.
#5 Product of the DayToday
Add a chat room to your browser's developer console by adding a small JavaScript file to your website. Chat in real-time with other visitors on the site viewing their console.
Sergio Mattei@ftxrc · Student maker and founder
This is insane. And I like it. great work again @daltonedwards! 😆
Dalton EdwardsMaker@daltonedwards · Web developer that likes to experiment
@ftxrc thank you!
Dalton EdwardsMaker@daltonedwards · Web developer that likes to experiment
Thank you for checking out my project console.chat 😃
Backlinker Coming@cafeberjer · Cafe Berjer Koltuk Modelleri
Really this is insanse, thank you for this. I will use for https://www.furnimob.com/
Peter Thaleikis@spekulatius1984 · Developer & Indie Hacker
Have you got a particular use case in mind or is it a proof of concept @daltonedwards ?
