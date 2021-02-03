discussion
David Mytton
MakerCo-founder: console.dev
Hi everyone, I’m David, Co-Founder of Console. Whether it is a new CLI, cloud service, API, or even a new language, it is difficult to stay up to date with the latest developer tools and technologies. There is always something new to play with. I really enjoy trying new tools, but unless you constantly live on Twitter, Reddit, Hacker News, and developer forums, it is easy to miss the best things. And so I decided to launch Console. Console aims to become the place developers go to find the best tools. A free weekly newsletter, each week we check hundreds of sources to pick out the most interesting tools and new releases. We keep track of everything - dev tools, devops, cloud, and APIs - so you don't have to. I’m excited to launch on Product Hunt! Let me know what you think - I’ll be responding all day. Thanks for your support! PS. If you’ve seen or are working on something you think we should consider featuring, feel free to email me: david at console.dev
