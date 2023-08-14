Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Consciously Crafting Your Career Path
Consciously Crafting Your Career Path

Consciously Crafting Your Career Path

Self reflection + career planning workbook

Payment Required
Embed
This 50-page digital workbook contains 7 exercises and over 50 coaching questions to help you intentionally shape a career you can thrive in. It will support you to:
Launched in
Books
Career
 by
Consciously Crafting Your Career Path
Zil Bank
Zil Bank
Ad
Issue cards to employees and departments for specific tasks
About this launch
Consciously Crafting Your Career Path
Consciously Crafting Your Career PathSelf reflection + career planning workbook
0
reviews
7
followers
Consciously Crafting Your Career Path by
Consciously Crafting Your Career Path
was hunted by
Roberta Dombrowski
in Books, Career. Made by
Roberta Dombrowski
. Featured on August 15th, 2023.
Consciously Crafting Your Career Path
is not rated yet. This is Consciously Crafting Your Career Path's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-