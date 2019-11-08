Discussion
Vinayak Mehta
Maker
conrad started out of a personal need to track conferences and their cfp deadlines. And since a terminal has become a natural habitat for me, I wanted something that would let me sift through a whole bunch of events and set reminders, on the terminal itself! Why conrad? - Never miss CFP deadlines again. "conrad remind" can remind you every time you open a terminal! - Query and explore events using tags, names, locations, and dates. "conrad show --cfp" will tell you about events where the CFP is open! - Crawlers update events twice a week! (Monday and Thursday at 00:00 UTC) You can simply use pip to install conrad: $ pip install conference-radar Tell me about your experience using it, and open feature requests and bug reports here: https://github.com/vinayak-mehta.... I'll be happy to work on them! You can also add new crawlers and events to conrad: - https://conference-radar.readthe... - https://conference-radar.readthe...
