ConnectWell & UC Berkeley Public Health

Remote Healthcare from Outgrow.co, ConnectWell, & Berkeley

Health and Fitness
Analytics
#4 Product of the DayToday
Our turnkey suite of digital health tools is designed to enable healthcare providers, employers, benefits providers, and health insurance companies to provide remote health assistance and assessment to their bases.
5 Reviews5.0/5
Saksham Sharda
Maker
CIO @ Outgrow; Erasmus Joint PhD Fellow
Merry Christmas everyone! Our suite of turnkey digital health tools is designed to re-engage the people you serve in their health and wellness. Tools combine the digital delivery expertise of Outgrow.co with ConnectWell’s evidence-based content sourced from the UC Berkeley School of Public Health, a trusted pioneer in providing the public with health and wellness information. Together, we make learning fun, engaging, and life-changing. ‍ Tools can be placed right on your digital front door. They are easy to customize for your specific needs, including scheduling appointments and lab tests, connecting users with a call center, health coaching, and more. Analytics are included to provide insight into which and how often the tools are used.
Ken
well that's a great Christmas gift for 2020!
Kate Hunter
can these be implemented by insurance providers?
Saksham Sharda
@katehunter28 absolutely!
Gerardo Baez
🎈
Business Operations Lead
Kudos for launching the product
