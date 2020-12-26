ConnectWell & UC Berkeley Public Health
Remote Healthcare from Outgrow.co, ConnectWell, & Berkeley
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Saksham Sharda
Maker
CIO @ Outgrow; Erasmus Joint PhD Fellow
Merry Christmas everyone! Our suite of turnkey digital health tools is designed to re-engage the people you serve in their health and wellness. Tools combine the digital delivery expertise of Outgrow.co with ConnectWell’s evidence-based content sourced from the UC Berkeley School of Public Health, a trusted pioneer in providing the public with health and wellness information. Together, we make learning fun, engaging, and life-changing. Tools can be placed right on your digital front door. They are easy to customize for your specific needs, including scheduling appointments and lab tests, connecting users with a call center, health coaching, and more. Analytics are included to provide insight into which and how often the tools are used.
Share
can these be implemented by insurance providers?
@katehunter28 absolutely!
Kudos for launching the product