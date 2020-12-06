  1. Home
Connectly: QR Card

Share or collect business cards with qr code in your phone.

iPhone
Productivity
Tech
Connectly is the future of business card, share or collect business cards with qr code. More than email or phone number, also most populer social media be added. Connectly redirects you.
Ümit Kaş
Maker
Micro Startup Lover • Code Addicted
Hey ProductHunters 👋 We’re excited to introduce Connectly: QR Card. Our aim is to make it create a business card application for anyone, developers, businessmen, content creators, and social media managers, etc. 3 contact addresses can be added to Connectly and can create a contact card for your business. Connecly allows to share your cards with qr code securely, qr codes kill itself in a minute for protect your data. See you on Connectly! Greetings ✌️
