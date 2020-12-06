discussion
Ümit Kaş
MakerMicro Startup Lover • Code Addicted
Hey ProductHunters 👋 We’re excited to introduce Connectly: QR Card. Our aim is to make it create a business card application for anyone, developers, businessmen, content creators, and social media managers, etc. 3 contact addresses can be added to Connectly and can create a contact card for your business. Connecly allows to share your cards with qr code securely, qr codes kill itself in a minute for protect your data. See you on Connectly! Greetings ✌️
