Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Stan Massueras
Maker
Hi Hunters, We are delighted to launch Connectiviteam.com: a Team Check-Ins Scheduler for GMAIL that will help teams transition faster to remote-work. How does it work? : • Manager sets up an automated email check-ins (you can customise the cadence / timing ) • After receiving an email prompt, your teammates will simply have to hit reply/send to share their updates, no need to use another tool (simply email). • In the background, Connectiviteam will consolidate your team updates and send a global summary to the people you have selected (your reports, your peers, your boss - you decide). Personal note: we have built Connectiviteam with no financial goals, just to keep our minds distracted. It is 100% free, no subscription, no ads, no tricks. We hope you will find it useful Stay safe Stan, Alex, Julien
Upvote (9)Share
Great tool! Using it every morning with the team.
Upvote (3)Share
Love getting the digests in my inbox - it's been a great way to stay in touch, as well as keeping our standups super focused and productive!
Upvote (3)Share
@cathbrodigan Thank you Catherine :-)
Upvote (1)Share
Great tool and great timing! Nice, easy way to share goals and keep updated on what your team are working on.
Upvote (2)Share
@ciaran_nolan Thank you Ciaran :-)
UpvoteShare
Very cool @stanmassueras Will try it out with the team here!
Upvote (2)Share
@pononeill1 Thanks Paddy!
UpvoteShare