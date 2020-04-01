  1. Home
Connectiviteam

Smart email check-ins scheduler for busy managers

Connectiviteam is a Free GMAIL integration that will help you keep your team more connected while making your life a lot easier.
How? :
- Send automated email check-ins
- Collection of the updates
- Automated creation of your Team digests
Enjoy :-)
Maker
Hi Hunters, We are delighted to launch Connectiviteam.com: a Team Check-Ins Scheduler for GMAIL that will help teams transition faster to remote-work. How does it work? : • Manager sets up an automated email check-ins (you can customise the cadence / timing ) • After receiving an email prompt, your teammates will simply have to hit reply/send to share their updates, no need to use another tool (simply email). • In the background, Connectiviteam will consolidate your team updates and send a global summary to the people you have selected (your reports, your peers, your boss - you decide). Personal note: we have built Connectiviteam with no financial goals, just to keep our minds distracted. It is 100% free, no subscription, no ads, no tricks. We hope you will find it useful Stay safe  Stan, Alex, Julien
Great tool! Using it every morning with the team.
Love getting the digests in my inbox - it's been a great way to stay in touch, as well as keeping our standups super focused and productive!
Maker
@cathbrodigan Thank you Catherine :-)
Great tool and great timing! Nice, easy way to share goals and keep updated on what your team are working on.
Maker
@ciaran_nolan Thank you Ciaran :-)
Very cool @stanmassueras Will try it out with the team here!
