Home
→
Product
→
Connective: B2B Marketplace
Ranked #15 for today
Connective: B2B Marketplace
B2B Digital & Curated Data Monetized
Connective is an open marketplace designed for businesses to help each other grow through buying and selling digital assets.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Tech
,
Affiliate marketing
by
About this launch
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Pratham Doshi
in
Marketing
,
Tech
,
Affiliate marketing
. Made by
Pratham Doshi
and
Kyle Kingsberry
. Featured on November 2nd, 2022.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#92
