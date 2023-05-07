Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Connective: B2B Marketplace
See Connective: B2B Marketplace’s 2 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Connective
Connective

Connective

We connect businesses through a chat application

Free
Embed
Connective is a b2b chat app with a discovery page to find businesses by industry and location, an add-to-my-network page to connect with them, and a messaging feature for seamless communication. Grow your business connections with Connective.
Launched in
Messaging
Business
Community
 by
Connective: B2B Marketplace
Sprig Replays & AI User Insights
Ad
Get real-time product learnings via Replays & GPT-powered AI

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Please give us some feedback."

Connective
The makers of Connective
About this launch
Connective: B2B Marketplace
Connective: B2B MarketplaceB2B Digital & Curated Data Monetized
1review
242
followers
Connective by
Connective: B2B Marketplace
was hunted by
Pratham Doshi
in Messaging, Business, Community. Made by
Pratham Doshi
and
Kyle Kingsberry
. Featured on May 9th, 2023.
Connective: B2B Marketplace
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on November 2nd, 2022.
Upvotes
16
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#51
Week rank
#85